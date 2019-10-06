Justin Bieber's Mom Raves About Hailey Baldwin After Second Wedding: 'My Heart Is So Full'

"I don't think I could have picked a better match for you," his mother said about Hailey Baldwin

By Claudia Harmata
October 06, 2019 01:45 PM

Hailey Baldwin is well-loved by Justin Bieber‘s mom!

On Saturday, less than a week after Baldwin and Bieber’s “magical” second wedding in South Carolina, his mother, Pattie Mallette, left a heartwarming comment on one of her son’s Instagram posts, raving about his wife.

“You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son. 😍🙌 INSIDE AND OUT!” the proud mother wrote. “I don’t think I could have picked a better match for you. 🔥”

Mallette added, “You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again.. 😭😭😭.”

The pop star shared a clip from his collaboration with the American country music duo Dan + Shay titled “10,000 Hours,” and the music video marks Bieber and Baldwin’s first-ever project together for one of his songs.

Justin Bieber/Instagram
Dan + Shay/YouTube

In the video, he and Baldwin cuddle up as he sings the chorus of the love song, “I’d spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more/ Oh, if that’s what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours.”

On Sept. 30, a little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends. They exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Their wedding was a star-studded event, as Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — which included models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with her daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel.

Following their wedding, the couple has been soaking up some marital bliss and spending time in Los Angeles, most recently grabbing dinner and couple’s massages and having a romantic picnic in the park.

