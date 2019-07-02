Justin Bieber's Mom Tweets Message of Unity Amid Drama Between Him and Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette sent a cryptic message amid the ongoing drama between her son, Taylor Swift, and Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun.

“Why all the division?” Mallette, 44, wrote on Sunday, adding the hashtag “#LoveWins” and a red heart emoji.

It’s unclear what her tweet was referring to, but it came shortly after Swift, 29, released a scathing note that accused Braun of “manipulative bullying.”

Upon learning that Braun had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that now owns her music catalog, for $300 million on Sunday, the pop star shared a Tumblr blog post expressing her disdain for Braun, 38, and claiming that he used Bieber, 25, and former client Kanye West to bully her on social media following her feud with the rapper over the lyrics of his song “Famous.”

Swift said her disdain for Braun made his purchasing her catalog her “worst nightmare,” and concluded her letter by writing she was “sad and grossed out” by the situation.

Why all the division? #LoveWins ❤️ — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 1, 2019

Image zoom Justin Bieber with mom Pattie Mallette; Taylor Swift Christopher Polk/Getty; Larry Busacca/Getty

Shortly after Swift shared her post, Bieber wrote a lengthy response on Instagram apologizing for a 2016 Instagram post Swift provided as evidence of bullying, but denied that Braun was responsible.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.!” wrote Bieber, who admitted he hasn’t spoken to Swift in years. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing I know is both scooter and I love you.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Defends Scooter Braun After Taylor Swift Accuses Manager of ‘Bullying’ Her

He concluded, “Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character that’s crossing a line.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift/Tumblr

RELATED: Demi Lovato, Halsey and More Stars Take Sides After Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun for Bullying

Celebrities both inside and outside of the music industry have taken sides since Swift’s post on Sunday.

Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato and Yael Cohen, Braun’s wife, all stood with the manager, with Lovato saying that he is a “good man.” Meanwhile, stars including Cara Delevingne, Iggy Azalea and Halsey have supported Swift.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE that Braun had privately reached out to Swift to discuss the situation.