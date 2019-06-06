Justin Bieber Gets Into Fender Bender in Los Angeles on the Way to Church with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber got into a minor car accident on Wednesday on his way to church in Los Angeles, according to reports.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old musician was inside of a black limo van at the time of the fender-bender. The van was being driven by a hired driver, not Bieber himself.

The minor two-vehicle accident occurred between the van and a white Hyundai Sonata. Photos show the side panel of the van close to the back end of the car, possibly lightly damaging the vehicles. Police were seen at the accident site, but it does not appear that anyone was hurt in the incident.

After the accident, Bieber was seen smiling with wife Hailey Baldwin outside of their church.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Backgrid

Image zoom Backgrid

This isn’t the first time Bieber has been involved in a car accident. In 2017, he hit a paparazzo with his car after leaving a church service in Beverly Hills, and in 2018 he was involved in a “minor” car crash.

Earlier this week, the musician and wife Baldwin stepped out wearing their wedding bands for the first time following their secret courthouse ceremony last September.

Baldwin, 22, was spotted leaving a workout on Monday sporting her engagement ring with a silver band below the diamond, while Bieber posted a series of modeling shots on Instagram the same day, showing off his silver band in one photo.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber / Instagram

Though they tied the knot in the courthouse wedding, the couple still plans to throw a larger wedding with friends and family at some point in the future.

A source told PEOPLE last week that wedding planning has taken a backseat as Bieber continues to focus on his mental health.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” the source said. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

The singer began seeking treatment for depression in February, and the insider said he’s doing “much better” and feels a renewed sense of motivation in working on new music after seeking treatment.

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks,” the insider shared. “He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”