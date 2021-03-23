Justin Bieber Says Having 'Predictability' and Reliability' Since Marriage Has Been 'Monumental'

The star revealed that married life with Hailey Baldwin has largely contributed to his newfound level of peace, which has allowed him "to enjoy this process" of releasing his new album Justice

After the Friday release of his sixth studio album Justice, Justin Bieber is opening up about the positive impact his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin has had on his creative process.

While guesting on a special episode of SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1 on Tuesday, the Grammy-winner, 27, discussed the making of his latest project, saying "prioritizing my family [has been helpful] ... I never had a consistent family life. It was kind of all over the place growing up. So, finally having that predictability and reliability [with my wife Hailey], someone who I love and trust, has been so monumental."

These days, the "As I Am" hitmaker has found healthier ways to balance his professional and personal life.

"I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human," he responded to host Nicole Ryan, who asked which self-care methods he has been practicing lately. "And just [realizing that] my "Noes" [are] just as powerful as my "Yeses" and knowing when to say "No" to certain things has been so helpful in my growth."

Justin Bieber Image zoom Justin Bieber | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The singer emphasized, "[For example, being able to say], 'Hey, I'm going to turn off at this time ... I'm not gonna make certain decisions past 6 p.m. I'm just going to spend time with my wife,' [has been great], whether it's watching movies or whatever that looks like."

During the segment, the star also explained that he has grown as an artist now that he is an adult with real-life experiences to reflect on in his music, as opposed to when he was singing at just 13 years old, "I didn't really know what love was, you know? I didn't know who I was. I sang about what I thought it was, but as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings — it's definitely just a lot different."

On Monday, one day prior of his appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 on 1, Bieber appeared on RADIO.COM LIVE Check In and revealed that the release of Justice has been a much more enjoyable experience than his past album rollouts because of the personal struggles he was coping with then, including a series of medical diagnoses.

While chatting about creating his tune "Peaches" (which features fellow artists Daniel Caesar and GIVĒON) during a hangout session with his collaborator Shawn Mendes, Bieber explained, "being able to enjoy this process has been everything for me because I've looked back at different album cycles … and [I see that I was] not seeing everything for what it really was. I was just distracted and hurting and I couldn't experience joy because I was experiencing so much pain."

Though Bieber didn't specify which battles he was coping with during previous album cycles, he has been vocal about his ongoing struggles with his mental health and other medical battles in the past.

In his 10-part docu-series titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiered on YouTube Originals last January, Bieber detailed his experience with Lyme disease.

The star revealed that he had been quietly coping with the condition, which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for quite some time.