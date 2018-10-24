Justin Bieber Shows Off His Man Bun During Outing with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is trying out a bold hairstyle.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, stepped out with wife Hailey Baldwin, 21, in Los Angeles and let his hair do the talking. In a yellow t-shirt that said “drew,” matching socks and casual shorts, Bieber pulled his hair into a man bun beneath a black cap.

Bieber’s bun was on full display as he tipped his head down to look at his cell phone. The bun gave fans a clear peek at the angel wings tattoo that Bieber inked onto the back of his neck in 2015.

Meanwhile, the model, who secretly married Bieber in September, kept comfortable in a green Chanel top, loose patterned pants and sneakers. She kept her blonde hair down and added sleek shades.

Justin Bieber Splash News

Bieber has big plans for his hair. On his Instagram story in May, Bieber declared, “I’m going to grow my hair down to my toes.”

Alongside another picture, he wrote, “Long hair don’t care and my stash is gorgeous.”

Bieber’s man bun follows another attention-grabbing look: Sans shirt, Bieber was recently spotted working up a sweat in L.A. during a game of soccer.

He showed off his extensive collection of ink across his torso and along his arms.