Justin Bieber Loves Being 'Left Alone' in Canada: 'It's Much More Peaceful' Says Source

Hailey and Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber/Instagram
Karen Mizoguchi
November 27, 2018 05:10 PM

Justin Bieber has been enjoying married life in his native home country!

“Justin loves being in Canada because it’s very peaceful. He can take Hailey out and it’s not a mess with photographers,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

“They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together,” the source said.

In fact, Canada was the place where the Biebers celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple. Not only did the holiday mark their first holiday since they secretly wed in September, but it was also a family gathering to celebrate the model’s 22nd birthday on Nov. 22.

“They had a small birthday celebration for Hailey with his family and spent the rest of the weekend relaxing in Canada,” the source added of the pair who were spotted packing on the PDA at a Stratford Warriors hockey game on Saturday.

While Justin, 24, and Hailey also spend much of their time together in Los Angeles and New York City, it appears the Stratford-born pop star may be looking to set down roots in Canada.

In August, Bieber bought a sprawling 101-acre property in Ontario for $5 million, according to multiple reports. The purchase of the four bedrooms, six bathrooms mansion came less than one month after he proposed to his future wife in July.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Along with splitting their time between the U.S. and Canada, the Biebers have been finally publicly embracing their new relationship status.

“After being married for a few weeks, they both realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” the source said.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” the source shared. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.”

