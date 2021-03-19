Justin Bieber's Justice Lyrics Reveal the Support and Love Hailey Baldwin Gave During Tough Times

The couple has been married for a little over two years now, and heartfelt songs on the pop star's new album are a tribute to their love

Justin Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice — out Friday — reveals emotional details of how the singer leaned on his wife in difficult times and how, through it all, their love has grown even stronger.

The two have shared a number of ordeals and obstacles during the past two years as the Grammy winner, 27, opened up about his struggles with mental health in his Next Chapter documentary and Baldwin, 24, revealed she's been attending therapy to deal with negative attention after marrying Bieber.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the new album's second track, "Deserve You," Bieber sings about his experience of feeling grateful for having a person in his life that could stick by his side, even through his darkest moments. Dressed with autotune and pop beats, the songwriter questions how he got so lucky to "deserve" this person. It's clear that this song is about his wife as a source told PEOPLE in 2020 that Baldwin is the singer's "biggest supporter."

Justin Bieber Justice Image zoom Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

"She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed," said the source. "She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her."

An appreciative and lovestruck Bieber continues to show admiration for Baldwin on the fourth track "Off My Face." Bieber compares the euphoric feeling of being in love to a high of being on drugs, and the song is a heartfelt track as it has a noticeably softer tone than other songs on the album due to its slow tempo and the sounds of acoustic guitar.

Hailey and Justin Bieber Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber does not shy away from professing his love throughout the album as a handful of other songs follow the same theme of romance like his first track, "2 Much," where the performer sings, "I don't wanna fall asleep/ I wanna fall in love."

In fact, Bieber uses the word "love" twice for titles of songs on Justice like with "Loved By You" featuring Jamaican artist Beam and "Love You Different" featuring Burna Boy.

While the "Yummy" singer is sweet and lovey-dovey on Justice, he also makes space to be open and honest on the album about the insecurity he felt at the beginning of his marriage. The sixth track, "Unstable," talks about the singer's emotional instability after saying "I Do" to Baldwin in 2018.

In their Facebook Watch Series, The Biebers on Watch, Bieber mentions dealing with insecurities through their marriage and continuing to work on them in the premier episode.

"There's a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you," he said. "[I] realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realize I had. That was really hard, to work through those things, but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I've worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever."

Apart from his marriage, Bieber wrote on Instagram that Justice is an album to provide comfort and healing to those during times of "suffering, injustice and pain." Bieber underscores the theme of justice by featuring Martin Luther King, Jr. twice on the album. A voice-over of King is used at beginning of "2 Much" and a sermon by King is used as an interlude as the seventh track.

"This is me doing a small part. My part," Bieber wrote on Instagram. "I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."