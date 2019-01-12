Justin Bieber Jokingly Reignites Feud with Jojo Siwa, Commenting ‘Burn It’ on Photo of Her Book

Now that all has been forgiven, it’s time for the jokes to begin!

Weeks after Justin Bieber apologized to teen sensation Jojo Siwa for commenting “burn it” on a photo of her custom car wrap — which featured her name and face on the hood of the vehicle — the pop star poked fun at the controversy after running across another Siwa-related item.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Burn it,” Bieber, 24, wrote on an Instagram Story post on Friday, alongside a photograph of the 15-year-old Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality’s 2018 book JoJo's Guide to Making Your Own Fun: #DoItYourself.



Making it clear that he wasn’t being remotely serious, he also added, “Haha jk.”

Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Apologizes After Commenting ‘Burn It’ on a Photo of Jojo Siwa’s Car

Siwa did not appear to take offense to Bieber’s joke and went on to share a photograph of herself posing with a cardboard cutout of the “Sorry” singer as she pretended to read her latest literary effort to him.

“Since @justinbieber likes my books now I thought I would read him my new one JoJo and BowBow CANDY KISSES)!!,” she wrote alongside the image, directing her fans to a link in her bio where they could pre-order a copy.

The pair’s feud began in December, after West Coast Customs re-posted an image of Siwa’s new customized car wrap, which featured bright colors as well as a little promotion for her upcoming D.R.E.A.M. tour.

While Siwa shared that the gift allowed her to have the “BEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Bieber made his disapproval quite clear by commenting “burn it” several times underneath the re-posted image.

In response to one of the identical comments, the teen’s mother wrote, “burn your own things,” alongside a crying with laughter face emoji.

In a comment that appears to have been deleted, Siwa even replied to Bieber herself, good-naturedly writing, “that’s not the best idea,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Instagram

Siwa went on to troll Bieber herself, sharing a humorous photo on her Instagram account that showed the teen riding in her vehicle alongside a cardboard cutout of the Canadian pop star.

“Burn it,” she captioned the image.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin in No ‘Rush’ for Religious Wedding After Courthouse Ceremony: Source

Bieber went on to apologize to Siwa on Twitter, explaining that he had “nothing against” her, he just wasn’t a fan of the car’s decorations.

“@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” he wrote, adding, “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good! https://t.co/xe94SQcjbD — JoJo Siwa 🌈🐸🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) December 30, 2018

In response, Siwa wrote, “it’s all good bro!” adding that there was a very simple way the singer could make it up to her.

“You can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” she added.