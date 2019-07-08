Justin Bieber Jokes About Kicking Tom Cruise in the Head During Bottle Cap Challenge Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are putting their own spin on the Bottle Cap Challenge!

Over the weekend, the lovebirds both shared their own take on the challenge, during which participants attempt to untwist a loosely shut bottle cap without actually moving or touching the bottle with their hands.

Always the prankster, the Canadian pop star, 25, started off his Instagram video with a playful shout out to Tom Cruise, whom the singer recently jokingly challenged to a UFC fight.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber called out, before adjusting his hat as he prepared to approach the bottle. Carefully keeping his eyes on the prize, the shirtless singer jumped up with a high spinning kick, which sent the bottle cap flying off.

“I nominate Tom Cruise and Hailey Bieber,” he captioned the impressive clip.

Quickly accepting the challenge, one hour later, the 22-year-old model uploaded her own video, seemingly using the exact same bottle as her husband.

Set to the tune of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” in the clip Baldwin can be seen rolling towards the bottle on a vehicle with her leg raised in the air. While continuing to drive away, her foot grazes the bottle, causing the top to screw off.

“Ok challenge accepted,” she captioned the clip, nominating pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye to join in on the fun.

“This is amazing,” Kylie Jenner wrote in the comments section, while Hailey’s father Stephen added, “yea buddy … 🔥#represent.”

Since the challenge kicked off late last month, numerous celebrities have mastered the feat, including Mariah Carey — who made hilarious use of her impressive pipes (and some special effects) — as well as Jason Statham, John Mayer and Diplo.

However, not every attempt has ended in an impressive video to share on social media.

Last week, Blake Shelton tried and failed in a funny Twitter video, sending the entire bottle of vodka sailing to the floor.

“What have I done? What have I done?” he calls out in the video, playfully fake sobbing.

As Bieber and Baldwin joined in on the viral challenge the pair also celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their engagement.

“1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” Baldwin wrote on Sunday, alongside a sweet photo of the couple cuddled up together.

“Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together,” she continued, adding a red heart emoji and clinking glasses emoji.

In September 2018, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas, the couple secretly tied the knot in New York City.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin are planning a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first wedding anniversary to serve as a “celebration for family and friends.”

“Hailey is working with a planner. They are both excited,” the source added.