Justin Bieber Jokes About Fighting Tom Cruise Again in 'Anyone' Promo Post: He 'Is Toast'

Justin Bieber has it out for Tom Cruise!

On Sunday, the 26-year-old singer shared a promo photo from the music video for his latest single, "Anyone," and reminisced on an old joke he made about fighting the Mission Impossible star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tom Cruise is toast," Bieber wrote alongside a snap of himself as a tattoo-less boxer.

Several of his famous friends joined in on the fun, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who commented, "'You're gonna eat lightning and crap thunder' ⚡️ go get em bro 💪🏾."

"def knocking me out in the first round," added Benny Blanco, who collaborated with Bieber on "Lonely."

The "Holy" singer first challenged Cruise, 58, to a UFC match back in June 2019, and has kept up with the joke since.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon," the musician tweeted at the time. "Tom if you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down."

UFC champion Conor McGregor even chimed in with an offer to host the fight.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," he also wrote on Twitter at the time. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

One month later, the Canadian pop star took part in the viral Bottle Cap Challenge and joked that the cap "could be Tom Cruise's head," before jumping into a high spinning kick to knock off the bottle cap.

During an episode of Carpool Karaoke earlier this year, Bieber finally explained to host James Corden why he decided to challenge the actor in the first place.

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," Bieber said. "Not stupid, but then people were like, 'Yeah, I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny.'"

Bieber then defended his fighting skills when Corden joked his money was on Cruise winning the match.