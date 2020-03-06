Justin Bieber Jokes That He and Wife Hailey Baldwin Are in an 'Arranged Marriage'

Justin Bieber might just have his Christian parents to thank for his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

On Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pop star shared with guest host Demi Lovato the story of how he and his wife first met, joking that their initial meeting back in 2009 may had been a set-up by his parents and Baldwin’s parents.

“We met in the early mornings of a Today show taping,” the 26-year-old singer shared. “I’m pretty sure she didn’t want to be there. Her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning.”

“I think because she was raised Christian … I think it was an arranged marriage, I’m pretty sure,” he teased, hilariously growing suspicious as he recalled the interaction. “Looking back now, it was definitely an arranged marriage, like they set this whole thing up. Since she was raised Christian, it was like, ‘Oh, I want to introduce you to Justin and his mom. They have similar values and believe the same things, we think you guys would be good friends.’ “

“It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I’m thinking about it,” Bieber continued. “Goodness gracious.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Just last week, Baldwin herself joked about being in an arranged marriage, when recounting that fateful meeting with Bieber when she was just 13 years old.

“I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation,” the model said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think.”

When asked if she was a Belieber at the time, Baldwin revealed that she, in fact, was not.

“To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet,” she shared. “It was really kind of before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

A smiling photo of their initial meeting was also showed.

“What’s funny is that in this photo, I’m super awkward. I had braces,” Baldwin said. “Nowhere was there a thought that I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably has a crush on me.’ I did not — that was not the case at all. We just were hanging and [now] that is my entire husband. It’s ridiculous.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after getting engaged. The pair later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Sept. 30, 2019, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

