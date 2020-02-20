Watch Justin Bieber and James Corden Learn Choreography from Adorable Kids

Justin Bieber and James Corden are showing off their dance moves — with a little help.

Bieber’s week-long takeover of The Late Late Show with James Corden continued on Wednesday night with a new edition of Corden’s adorable “Toddlerography” segment. In the late night host’s popular recurring sketch, celebrities mimic the hilarious dance moves shown to them by little kids.

“These instructors, they don’t mess around,” Corden told Bieber, 25, at the beginning of the segment.

In the cute clip, Corden, 41, and the pop star tried their best to reenact the toddlers’ choreography, which included dance moves like spinning around in a circle, running across the room, doing a cartwheel, or simply swaying in place. Fittingly, all of the dances were set to Bieber’s classic song “Baby.”

After a long practice, the two caught their breath by blowing bubbles with a young toddler on the floor of the dance studio.

Bieber — who recently dropped his new album Changes — and Corden also showed off their choreography skills earlier in the week, when they made up a TikTok dance to Bieber’s latest hit “Yummy” during Carpool Karaoke.

Tuesday’s episode of Carpool Karaoke marked the third time the musician had appeared on Corden’s music segment.

“It’s been a long time,” Bieber told Corden as the episode began. “It’s been a couple years. A lot has happened. Married man, got a mustache now.”

Ahead of the new Carpool Karaoke episode, Corden had found himself embroiled in internet controversy when a fan tweeted out a video that seemingly revealed that the host didn’t actually drive his car during the recurring segment.

The Late Late Show host jokingly addressed the “very very serious allegations” made against him during one of his shows in late January.

“I just want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true,” he said at the time. “I am of course talking about the people saying that I don’t drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I’m about to say this but, fake news.”

“Now I know this looks bad, but I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we are doing something where we think it might not be safe, like, a dance routine or a costume change, or if I’m drunk,” Corden explained jokingly. “But in the case of Justin Bieber, it was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just can’t stop getting lost in his eyes, ok?”