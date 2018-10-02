Justin Bieber pulled a pretty badass date move when he took Hailey Baldwin to a Canadian museum to view an exhibition decided to, well, himself.

The “Sorry” singer dropped by the Stratford Perth Museum in Stratford, Ontario on Sunday, where staff say he referred to Baldwin as the big W-word — wife!

“Justin very graciously introduced Hailey as his wife,” organizers for the museum wrote on the facility’s official Instagram page, fending off commenters who questioned whether the two stars had really tied the knot. “Perhaps just a term of endearment? We loved their visit 💕.”

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Says Cousin Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber Were ‘Meant to Be a Long Time Ago’

Opened in February, the Bieber exhibit “Steps to Stardom” includes items from throughout the 24-year-old’s meteoric rise to the top of the pop sphere, including shoes, stage attire, an old hockey jacket, and even a signed letter from First Lady Michelle Obama.

Baldwin left some love for her husband at the museum, adding her name to a wall of fan signatures by writing “I ❤ you forever — Hailey B.”

After a private vacation to Europe following their N.Y.C. nuptials on Sept. 13, Bieber and Baldwin, 21, headed to Canada to the singer’s home province of Ontario, last week, reportedly to visit with his relatives.

Local Caitlin Lee met the “extremely kind and courteous” couple after the newlyweds got iced drinks in Kitchener, Ontario.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Ceremony: ‘They Didn’t Want Anyone to Know’

“They were definitely very flirty,” Lee told PEOPLE. “Hailey wasn’t wearing a ring on her ring finger, but I wouldn’t either in downtown Kitchener without bodyguards — not with a rock as big as hers!”

“We congratulated Justin on the new house purchase and he laughed and said, ‘Thank you,’” Lee added.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with fans in Canada. Courtesy Caitlin Lee and Erin Kitchen

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

The two were both seen sporting baggy hoodies and matching green sweatpants. A fresh-faced Baldwin stood next to a wide-smiling Bieber as he wrapped his arms around his wife, Lee and her colleague Erin Kitchen for a photo.

After proposing to the model on July 7, Bieber and Baldwin enjoyed a short engagement before secretly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse last month.

“Since they began dating, Justin has been 100 percent committed,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re young and in love and feel confident about their relationship.”