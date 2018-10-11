Justin Bieber Seen Hugging Friends at Church Following Selena Gomez Hospitalization News

Justin Bieber is leaning on his friends literally and figuratively as his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez seeks treatment following an emotional breakdown.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, 24, was spotting hugging friends after driving himself to church in Los Angeles. With his long hair unkempt, Bieber, who secretly tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in September, had a somber look as he wore a pink hoodie.

Gomez — Bieber’s former on-again, off-again girlfriend — was hospitalized twice in the last few weeks for a low white blood cell count. The “It Ain’t Me” singer, 26, entered dialectical behavior therapy after experiencing the panic attack during her second hospitalization.

Justin Bieber hugging a friend Splash News

A source told PEOPLE, “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point.”

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues,” the source continued. “She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

In July, after Bieber popped the question to Baldwin four months after splitting with Gomez, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Bieber and Gomez’s relationship, which kicked off when the pair first went public in 2011, had fully fizzled.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in September Neil Mockford/GC Images

“They haven’t spoken in months. She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year,” the source said. “It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin.”

A Bieber insider said, “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2011 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

In September, Gomez announced that she was taking a hiatus from social media.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!”

She added, “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”