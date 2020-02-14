Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Honored’ to Be Married to Hailey Baldwin: ‘Best Wife in the World’

Justin Bieber is full of love for wife Hailey Baldwin.

The Canadian singer, who just released his new album Changes, opened up about how much Baldwin inspired the Valentine’s Day release in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily on Beats 1.

“I’m freaking married now and I got the best wife in the world,” the singer, 25, said in the sit-down, which will air in full Saturday. “She supports me through so much. I’m really honored to be her husband.”

“You’ve made a whole album of it,” Lowe added, as Bieber confirmed that “there’s more to come.”

As he continues to build his relationship with Baldwin, whom he married in 2018, Bieber said he’s “looking forward” to making “music that’s going to reflect that.”

“This is an album I wrote in the first year of our marriage, so it’s so fresh. There’s so much more to learn about commitment, and building trust, and foundation,” he said. “There’s so much deeper levels I’m excited to go to, which is fun. It gives me something to look forward to. I think in the past, I was so caught up in all of the bad things in my life that I wasn’t able to really take a second and really appreciate all the little things. Yes, I’m excited. It’s going to be good.”

Bieber went on to open up about the mental roadblocks he had to overcome before feeling ready to release new music.

“I was dealing with a lot of fear, a lot of just… [I] was afraid of, at that point, just even the process. What am I going to talk about again? Is it going to be received? I’m starting to compare with other artists,” he said, adding that his surprise Coachella performance with Ariana Grande last spring helped turn things around.

“I think when I went on stage with Ariana Grande, I seen the reaction of how people reacted when I went on the stage,” he said, adding that it “gave me a boost of confidence.”

Explaining that the performance reminded him of “what I’m good at,” Bieber admitted that he had been “running away” from music.

“I was… I was running away,” he said. “I think a lot of us need to take that when something’s hard. It’s almost like we need to run towards the pain and run towards the hurt rather than run away from it. I think you get healing when it comes to that.”

After her husband’s new album was released on Friday, Baldwin shared how “proud” of her husband she is.

“Couldn’t be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you,” the model, 23, wrote. “Congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES”

In addition to the new album, the singer will also launch his “Changes” tour in May with special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Changes is available now.