Amid his mental health struggles, Justin Bieber is being as transparent as he can with fans so as not to let them down.

The “Love Yourself” singer, 25, opened up in an emotional Instagram post Monday, explaining that his music career is taking a back seat as he continues to repair some of his “deep rooted issues” in treatment.

A source close to the star tells PEOPLE that Bieber chose to update his fans on why they won’t be hearing new music any time soon as a way to relieve pressure.

“He doesn’t want to leave them hanging. He knows they want an album, but it’s just not gonna happen right now,” the source says. “He wants to be honest about why. He only wants to focus on his health and that’s it. He doesn’t want to feel any pressure and doesn’t want to disappoint.”

The Canadian crooner — who began seeking treatment for depression in February — explained in the lengthy social media message that part of his desire to prioritize his mental health came from a desire to “sustain” his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and live up to the expectations he had created for himself as a future father.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

According to the source, Bieber debated over whether he should share his most personal feelings — but has no regrets.

“He thought a lot about what he wanted to share with his fans and he is very happy that he did,” the source said. “He has no doubt that he will come back stronger and better eventually. He wants to be able to give his fans amazing music and shows when he tours again. He is convinced he will be able to when he is ready.”

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s note referenced the fact that he felt “unhappy” during his Purpose tour in 2017, which he ultimately canceled after 18 months.

“I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour,” he wrote.

He also added that he hoped to return “with a kick ass album ASAP.”

“My swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable,” Bieber wrote. “The top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that..”

The message saw support from his closest family members, including Baldwin, who wrote, “that’s right 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😭❤️❤️ love you so much it hurts!!!” and mom Pattie Mallette, who wrote, “😍 I’m so proud of you. You’re doing GREAT !!!!!! 🤗❤️🤗”

His decision to reveal his mental health struggles to fans began earlier this month, when he shared an Instagram that he’d been “struggling a lot” and feeling “super disconnected and weird,” but hoped to bounce back soon.

A source close to the star told PEOPLE at the time that the post was a “big step” for Bieber and an important part of his recovery process.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”