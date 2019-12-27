Image zoom Justin and Jaxon Bieber Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is proving he’s the ultimate big brother — even if it means he’s taking heat from Drake.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, spent a day on the ice with his 10-year-old brother Jaxon, introducing the grade-schooler to a group of players on the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team.

Bieber chronicled their day at the rink with a series of Instagram photos, including a sweet snap in which he plants a kiss on Jaxon’s head as the brothers stand before players Tyson Barrie, 28, Mitch Marner, 22, and Auston Matthews, 22.

“The boys,” Bieber captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Bieber has brought Jaxon along for some fun: the star’s half-brother joined him back in 2016 on the Grammys red carpet, where the two posed for adorable shots together.

Meanwhile, the singer shared a second photo from the rink that featured him posing on the ice with Barrie, Marner and Matthews, plus more than a dozen other players who Bieber wrote were childhood friends of his.

“Got out on the ice with all of my childhood hockey buddies oh and these 3 legends @marner_93 @austonmatthews and @tysonbarrie4,” he wrote.

The large group, however, appeared to make another famous Canadian musician quite jealous: Drake.

“Wow this guy didn’t invite me eh,” the rapper, 33, commented on the post.

RELATED: 14 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Is the Best Big Brother Ever

Drake even took his exclusion one step further when he re-shared a photo posted by Bieber that featured the star with Barrie, Marner and Matthews in what appeared to be a locker room.

Image zoom Drake/Instagram

In Drake’s version of the post, however, he Photoshopped a childhood picture of himself wearing ice skates over Barrie’s body.

“@justinbieber @austonmatthews good shoot around with the boys shout out to all the puck bunnies that came to watch greatness,” he wrote.

The fun-filled day for Bieber came after he spent Christmas celebrating with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, who shared a sweet collage of Polaroids to Instagram of the couple cozying up to one another.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

2020 is shaping up to be a busy year for the singer, who announced this week he’ll be dropping his new single “Yummy” on Jan. 3.

The star also announced his fifth studio album and a North American tour that will kick off in Seattle on May 14 for 45 scheduled dates through September.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is ‘Excited About Life Again’ Thanks to Wife Hailey as He Prepares for New Album

With that announcement, Bieber also revealed he’ll release a docu-series based on his life that will coincide with the release of his new music.

“We all have different stories,” he said of the storytelling project. “I’m just excited to share mine.”

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Made Wife Hailey Baldwin a Special Piece of Jewelry

It’s unclear on which platform or channel the series will stream or air, though Bieber’s YouTube channel says more info will be released Dec. 31.

After the announcement, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that the singer “has a big year ahead and he is ready” to launch new music in 2020.

“He is very excited about his comeback,” the source said. “His fans have been patiently waiting and he is grateful for his break. With Hailey by his side, he can’t wait to release his new album and tour.”

The insider continued, “He really is in a much better place now. He is excited about life again. He has found ways to better cope with the stress and the pressure that comes with a new album and tour.”