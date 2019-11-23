Justin Bieber Hints at Having 'Babies' with Wife Hailey Baldwin in His Birthday Message to Her

Justin Bieber has babies on the brain!

On Friday, Bieber, 25, wished his model wife Hailey Baldwin a happy 23rd birthday and hinted at the idea of the couple soon expanding their family.

“Happy birthday babes!” Bieber wrote on Instagram alongside two sweet snapshots from their romantic wedding in September.

The pair tied the knot — for the second time — as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Bieber and Baldwin first got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

“You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” Bieber continued in his birthday tribute.

Along with the sweet message, Bieber also gifted his wife a blinged-out Audemars Piguet watch.

The singer shared a video of the lavish present, writing, “Had to stop by @jadellebh for Hailey’s birthday gift flooded AP… ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO.”

A source tells PEOPLE the couple enjoyed a “casual celebration” for Baldwin’s birthday.

“After separate workouts this morning (he went to the dance studio and she took a class) Justin and Hailey are spending her birthday together. A cake and gold colored balloons with her birthday number ’23’ were delivered to their Beverly Hills house. Justin also took Hailey for a romantic lunch to Nobu in Malibu.”

“They had a casual celebration and seemed very happy. Hailey returned from Germany just in time for her birthday. You could tell Justin is thrilled that she is back,” the source adds.

After tying the knot for the first time, Baldwin candidly opened up to Vogue for the publication’s March 2019 cover story saying, “marriage is very hard.”

However after some time, the star opened up again to Vogue Australia for her October 2019 cover story, revealing that she and Bieber have “found a rhythm.”

“We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love,” Baldwin shared with Vogue Australia, adding that the No. 1 lesson she’s learned in the past year is the value of compromise.

“If you don’t want to compromise, you can’t be in a relationship.”

Another factor that plays an important part in the couple’s relationship? Their shared faith.

“I grew up in a Christian church, same as my husband, and I’ve been vocal about my beliefs. That’s something that makes a part of our relationship easier, too,” she said. “When you both believe in the same thing, it eases conflict.”

Baldwin has also echoed similar sentiments as Bieber saying on Instagram in April that “you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I’ve ever been.”

In addition to being excited about his future with Baldwin, Bieber is also “super excited” about releasing new music.

A source told PEOPLE that Bieber is getting ready to release his new album, his first in over four years since Purpose. “A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays,” the source said.

And with a new album comes a tour to perform his new material for fans. “Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal,” the source shared.