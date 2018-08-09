Justin Bieber 'Happiest He's Ever Been' with Hailey Baldwin Despite Public Breakdown: Source

After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were photographed earlier this week in the midst of a tearful and emotional conversation, fans wondered if there was trouble in paradise.

Turns out, the pop star, 24, is just learning how to deal with his overwhelming feelings for his new fiancée and their upcoming wedding.

“Justin being emotional has nothing to do with him not being happy. It’s the opposite. He is the happiest he has ever been,” says a source close to Bieber, who was seen crying at one point while being comforted by Baldwin. “He wonders if he deserves the happiness, and that’s partly why he is emotional.”

One day after his breakdown, Bieber — who is very involved in the Hillsong congregation — was seen clutching the book The Meaning of Marriage by Timothy Keller, and told TMZ he had a “bad day.” Earlier in the day, the couple were all smiles as they stopped by Cutler Salon for Bieber to get a quick trim.

The bestselling book is based on a sermon series by Keller and “offers instruction on how to have a successful marriage … for anyone who wants to know God and love more deeply in this life,” according to an Amazon description.

Indeed, the Bieber source says the superstar — who proposed to Baldwin, 21, in July just months after he and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez called it quits again — is questioning “how he can show his gratitude” and still figuring out “what his purpose” is in life.

“He is so crazy about Hailey because she was always so supportive and understanding,” says the source. “They are still planning their wedding and can’t wait to be married.”