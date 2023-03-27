Justin and Hailey Bieber Show Off PDA on Lunch Date After Quashing Selena Gomez Social Media Drama

All Justin Bieber needs is a beauty and some eats.

The "Peaches" singer, 29, was photographed stepping out with his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber over the weekend for a bite to eat at Great White in West Hollywood, days after Selena Gomez issued an Instagram statement asking people to stop sending "hate or bullying" Hailey's way.

The pair — likely in pursuit of a "Yummy" meal — pulled up in cozy fits as they walked down the street.

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for brunch. BACKGRID

Justin stayed loyal to his Drew House brand, wearing a black and yellow fleece and white snapback, which featured a blue brim and a bear embroidered on the front. Completing the look, he wore a white pair of sneakers, plaid pants and a grey hoodie for some added pop.

Bieber's "Favorite Girl," on the other hand, stepped out in a comfortable-looking red jacket, beige pants, heels and a red New York Yankees cap.

In one photo, the Biebers can be seen walking down the street hand-in-hand, while in another, the two embraced as they shared a kiss.

Their outing came a week after they joined Kylie Jenner and others in Los Angeles for SZA's SOS Tour. During the show, the Biebers could be seen sitting alongside the other famous faces, with Justin and Hailey vibing out to a few different cuts throughout the night.

Specifically, the Biebers were seen singing along to "F2F" and "Kill Bill" at the Forum, with Justin throwing his hands around and even dancing to track "Kiss Me More." Hugging each other during the night, the pair were seated directly next to Jenner.

At the show, Justin was spotted rocking a baggy fit, with a large pair of blue jeans, an oversized T-shirt and a backward baseball cap. Hailey wore a leather jacket and red trousers.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Just days later, Gomez asked her fans to show compassion for Hailey, after the Only Murders in the Building star was involved in alleged social media drama with Hailey and Kylie Jenner last month.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez began.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Bieber then responded, writing, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as [she] and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and [me]. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.

The model continued, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."