Wedding bells are still ringing for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, but the couple is in no rush to speed up their timeline.

The “Sorry” singer and his model bride officially tied the knot last September in a secret courthouse ceremony, but will throw a larger wedding at some point in the future with friends and family.

While that’s still the goal for the couple, planning a wedding has taken a backseat as Bieber continues to tackle his mental health struggles, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” the source says. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

Things appear to be looking up for Bieber, as the source says he’s doing “much better” and feels a renewed sense of motivation in working on new music after seeking treatment.

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks,” the insider says. “He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”

The 25-year-old singer began seeking treatment for depression in February, and has been open with fans about his progress in the months since.

In March, he wrote a lengthy Instagram message explaining why he wouldn’t be releasing new music any time soon as he continued to heal “deep rooted issues.”

“I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he wrote.

He did, however, hint that he had something up his sleeve on Saturday, when he shared a photo of him in the studio with Baldwin, 22.

“Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka,” he wrote.

A source close to the star previously told PEOPLE that Baldwin was one of the most important factors in the singer’s decision to seek treatment.

“He wants to be the best possible husband for Hailey,” the source said. “It’s one thing to have your issues when you’re single, but when you’re married, there’s two people’s happiness at stake. He’s working on himself so that he can be a good partner to her.”

For her part, Baldwin admitted in the pair’s joint Vogue cover in February that marriage wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” she said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”