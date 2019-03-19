Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will 'Have a Wedding Eventually' — but Not Right Now: Source

Justin Bieber is focusing on his mental health with full-support from his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Though the couple — who married in a secret courthouse ceremony last fall — has put their wedding plans on an indefinite hold while they work through the pop star’s struggles, a Bieber source tells PEOPLE that the big day will still come at some point in the future.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” the source says. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”

Over the weekend, Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, were photographed soaking up the sunshine on a beach in Los Angeles a day before they were spotted having an emotional conversation in Laguna Beach, California on Saturday. Back in February, PEOPLE confirmed that depression was among the mental health disorders Bieber deals with — and the source says it’s something he’s still working through now.

“Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay,” the source says. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

“They seem happy about spending a few days in LA,” the source adds. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Juliano-ROL/X17online.com

A separate source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE that Baldwin is the “Sorry” singer’s “biggest supporter.”

“There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” the source says. “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Along with receiving support from Baldwin, the source says Bieber is working with a “team of professionals who are helping him navigate what he is dealing with” and that, at this point, he has “an incredible support system.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Earlier this month, Bieber revealed he had been “struggling a lot” in a candid Instagram post.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote, including a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

However, he went on to assure his fans that he has faith he will rebound quickly.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber’s transparent message about his struggles was a “big step” for the star.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “This was Justin being authentic and telling people his truth. So that Instagram post was an important part of his recovery.”

The source continued, “It was a big step for him to do that. He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty. He decided that now was time to address things, and to let everyone know what’s going on.”

Following Bieber’s decision to seek treatment, an insider previously told PEOPLE he was “feeling very positive” and working hard to uncover “some root issues” through counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.

“Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter,” said the source.

Things continued to look up for the singer when he turned 25 on March 1, as an insider told PEOPLE he was in a “really good place.”

“He’s got all the money he will ever need, and he’s starting to really center himself and focus on his future,” the insider said. “Therapy has helped empower him: he’s focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he’s beginning a new life.”