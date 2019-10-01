All the Celebrity Guests Who Attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's South Carolina Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s second wedding was a star-studded affair!

The couple, who first wed last September in a secret N.Y.C. courthouse ceremony, invited their famous friends and family members for their religious ceremony at Somerset Chapel on the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff on Monday.

Among the 154 guests in attendance were Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun as well as his Drew House collaborator and longtime friend Ryan Good.

Supporting Baldwin, 22, on her big day was Kendall Jenner, who threw a “wild” bachelorette party in Los Angeles days before. Also from the fashion world were beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, models Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls and Fai Khadra, hairstylists Jen Atkin and Florido, makeup artist Denika Bedrossian and stylist Maeve Reilly. Baldwin’s RoxyxSister collection collaborator, surfer Kelia Moniz, also attended with her husband Joe Termini.

The bride’s uncle Billy Baldwin and his wife Chynna Phillips in addition to the bride’s father Stephen Baldwin and her sister Alaia Baldwin.

Other guests included the couple’s pastor Carl Lentz and his wife Laura, friends Dave Grutman, Corey Gamble, singer and actor Jaden Smith, Dan Smyers of country duo Dan + Shay and his wife Abby, actor Kyle Massey, rapper Lil Za, singers Justine Skye and Daniel Caesar and Bieber’s tour choreographer Nick DeMoura.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty; FOX Image Collection via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

For their weekend of wedding festivities, the pair booked the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff residential community in Bluffton, South Carolina, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge. And after the “I Do’s,” family and friends will be escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour before the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar performed later in the evening.

Following the festivities, Bieber, 25, shared a few images of him and Baldwin from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

Image zoom Splash

On the morning of the big day, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and his father-in-law had a “heart-to-heart talk.”

The groom is “really relaxed,” the source added. “You wouldn’t know that he’s getting married. He’s all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn’t seem nervous at all.”

Days before the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin “really are two kids who are crazy in love,” adding, “Hailey has a sweet, pure heart and her life is simple and uncomplicated. That’s something Justin has craved for a long time whether he knew it or not. Hailey brings stability to his world, and she truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”