As the Big Day Approaches, Here's Everything We Know About Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot just more than one year ago in a super private civil ceremony, but “always planned to have” a religious ceremony.
According to an insider, “Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well.”
After their civil ceremony and an Instagram name change from Hailey, the pair settled on a September wedding. TMZ obtained the save the date: The pair will wed on Sept. 30.
The couple settled on a Southern backdrop for their autumnal nuptials, after they were spotted in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, back in August, cuddled up and making s’mores.
Their venue? Montage Palmetto Bluff, a gorgeous hotel located on the historic May River.
The only word to use to describe this venue is picturesque. Okay, other words that could be used to describe the Southern locale: gorgeous, perfect, romantic, enviable … we could go on.
From the little white chapel (and not the Vegas kind) to riverfront views, guests of the wedding better get their Instagram captions ready.
According to the Montage Palmetto Bluff’s Instagram, “Palmetto Bluff offers elegant southern charm paired with breathtaking surroundings, creating the most enchanting setting for your special day!”
A source told PEOPLE, “[Justin and Hailey] are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend. They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”
Though this past year hasn’t been without its struggles, the source said that the couple is ready for this next step: “This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come.”
Baldwin enjoyed a traditional bachelorette party with her girlfriends leading up to the wedding (think penis straws … okay, penis everything), but what do we know about her wedding style?
The Mrs. told The Cut earlier in September, “I just picture lights strung everywhere.” She also added that a rustic wedding is more her speed, saying, “I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful.”
Hailey told The Cut that she plans on keeping her wedding party small, but did reveal that it would include family:
“My sister [Alaia Baldwin Aronow] will be my bridesmaid,” the bride-to-be said. “I was hers last year. And maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl. Is 10 too old?”
An excited Stephen Baldwin told TMZ that “[his] only job is walking [his] little princess down the aisle!”
He also said of the guest list: “They’re going to have a lot of their pastor friends and a lot of their Christian friends around them at this time.”
According to TMZ, the wedding isn’t necessarily making everyone happy. The outlet obtained a letter to hotel guests stating that from noon Sunday to noon Tuesday, some of the hotel’s best amenities are being closed off to guests.
According to the email, guests will lose access to the spa, a pool and a restaurant for 48 hours. The hotel is offering guests alternatives, compensation, upgrades and a free dinner for their troubles.