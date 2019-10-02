Justin Bieber’s Wedding to Hailey Bieber Is ‘Her Dream Come True,’ Says Source

Hailey Baldwin has long been in love with Justin Bieber — and now she’s gotten her happily ever after.

“Marrying Justin is Hailey’s dream come true,” a source close to the couple — who dated briefly in late 2015 and early 2016 — tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.”

But after they split in 2016, Hailey, 22, was left heartbroken. “He wasn’t in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him,” says the source. “They both went their separate ways.”

Even so, Hailey continued to care for Bieber, 25, and “never dated anyone else seriously.”

Image zoom Justin and Hailey Bieber justin Bieber/Instagram

“When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for,” says the source of the couple’s 2018 reunion. “She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.”

A little more than one year after the singer and model tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the couple celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends on Monday, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, pals Kylie Jenner (with daughter Stormi!), Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay and their wives Abby and Hannah, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Following the festivities, Bieber shared a few images of himself and Baldwin from the night.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the photos, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

Meanwhile, the Hailey shared a solo shot of herself on Instagram Story Tuesday morning, captioning it the “best night of my life.”