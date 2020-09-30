Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate 1-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'You Make Me a Better Man'

"I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" Justin Bieber wrote in a romantic tribute to his wife Hailey Baldwin

Love is in the air for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin as they celebrate the one year anniversary of their wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, Bieber, 26, shared a tribute to Baldwin, 23, on his Instagram along with a stunning wedding photo of the pair in honor of their special day. In his accompanying heartfelt caption, Bieber expressed his deep appreciation for his leading lady.

"Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!" he began. "You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl," he concluded.

"My person," Baldwin replied with a short and sweet comment.

The model shared a black and white wedding photo of her own, capturing a kiss with her husband.

"1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊," she captioned the image.

Fellow famous pals including Ashley Graham, 32, and one of Baldwin's closest friends Justine Skye, 25, shared their support of the couple with their comments.

PEOPLE confirmed in September 2018 that Bieber and Baldwin secretly got marriage licenses at a New York City courthouse on Sept.13 after getting engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, just a few months prior. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

The two lovebirds officially marked their nuptials one year later during a second ceremony in front of loved ones on Sept. 30, 2019.

They recently celebrated the second anniversary of their secret wedding by spending a low-key weekend together, a Bieber insider previously told PEOPLE. "They spent a quiet weekend in Los Angeles," the source said. "They can't believe they have already been married for two years ... it's been an amazing two years. They are very happy and doing great, although they acknowledge that this year is chaos."

While isolating to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the pandemic, the source adds that it has been a much-needed opportunity for Baldwin and Bieber to focus on each other and their relationship.

"They are, of course, aware that it's a very rough year for many people. But for them, the lockdown has been kind of a blessing," the insider added. "They have spent months of quality time together. They were both very busy with work before COVID hit. The lockdown forced them to focus on their marriage."