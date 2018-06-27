Things are heating up between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin — literally.

Days after they were photographed holding hands while out and about in New York City, the rumored couple were spotted attending a service at Churchome Church in the town of Kirkland, Washington.

Fans uploaded blurry videos of the pious pair, who also attended church together during a trip to Miami earlier this month. (Though they’ve yet to confirm their relationship status, it’s worth noting that this recent Florida trip included a visit to a nightclub, and some affectionate-looking beach-side toweling.)

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Go from Church to Nightclub After Moving Past Split ‘Weirdness’

June 24: Another fan taken video of Justin and Hailey Baldwin at Churchome in Kirkland, Washington. pic.twitter.com/UPkzy2X4V9 — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) June 24, 2018

Fan taken video of Justin and hailey in Kirkland, Washington. (June 24) pic.twitter.com/PXlzPmtgks — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) June 24, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands Despite Keeping Their Relationship Status Under Wraps

When the worshipping was over, Biebs and Baldwin made time for a baptismal dip in the hot tub at their local hotel — which was captured on film by the father of one eagle-eyed fan.

“My dad was hot-tubbing with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin this weekend and had no clue until he came home and showed me his pictures…” Belieber Jaycie Roth wrote when she posted the photo to Twitter.

My dad was hot-tubbing with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin this weekend and had no clue until he came home and showed me his pictures… #justdadthings pic.twitter.com/jUTS7SZm2K — Jaycie Roth (@JaycieRoth) June 25, 2018

Another fan posted a video of the pair getting hot and bubbly.

A source recently denied to PEOPLE that the two were a couple, but they were spotted getting cozy in New York City earlier this month when they packed on the PDA at Rockefeller Park in a video obtained by TMZ.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in New York City, June 2018. Splash News

“He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” the insider told PEOPLE previously. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Fuel Romance Rumors by Making Out in N.Y.C.

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin told U.K. newspaper The Times.