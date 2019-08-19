Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Photos from Tropical Vacation: 'Back to Reality'

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are back from their tropical getaway and the Canadian singer doesn’t seem too happy about it.

The couple shared a sweet Instagram selfie from the vacation over the weekend. In the black and white photo, the “Sorry” singer and model are cuddled up, her massive engagement ring center stage and a large body of water can be seen in the background.

“Vacation ✅,” Bieber, 25, captioned the selfie, while Baldwin, 22, wrote of her version of the photo, “Vacation officially over back to reality.”

Bieber seemed rather unhappy about heading back to reality, pouting in the image.

RELATED: Justin Bieber ‘Feels Like He Wouldn’t Have Made It Through This Year Without’ Hailey Baldwin: Source

Baldwin then shared a few more snaps from the private vacation. In her photos, she’s seen befriending a lemur in what appears to be a sanctuary. In another, Bieber is seen feeding the little animal.

“Lemurs everywhere please,” she captioned the photo. Her husband then jokingly commented on the photos, “It’s a leaping lemur.”

Image zoom Hailey Bieber Instagram

Image zoom Hailey Bieber Instagram

A few days before their vacation posts, Bieber showered Baldwin with some love on Instagram, posting a heartwarming tribute to her and their marriage.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote, sharing eight photos of his wife. “I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday”

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Celebrates 1 Year Since Justin Bieber Proposed: ‘My Heart Belongs to You Forever’

Baldwin responded in the comments, calling him her “best friend.”

The couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement last month, which a source told PEOPLE is “such an important date for both of them.”

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together,” the source said at the time. “It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one.”

In September 2018, just two months after getting engaged, Bieber and Baldwin secretly tied the knot in New York City. According to the source, Bieber is “even happier that they got married so quickly, too.”

“He can’t imagine life without Hailey,” the source added. “He feels like he wouldn’t have made it through this year without [her].”