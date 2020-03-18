Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Make TikToks While Self-Isolating amid Coronavirus Crisis

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are finding a fun way to pass the time while social distancing during the novel coronavirus crisis.

On Tuesday, the married pair did their take on a TikTok dance video, each performing synched choreographed moves to a mix of Lil Jackie’s “Slidegang!” and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It.”

The clip was first posted to Baldwin’s TikTok account, and later shared to Bieber’s Instagram.

Earlier on Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, left Los Angeles, relocating to a home in Bieber’s native Canada instead. The couple took a private jet there on Monday as Canada decided to close its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” the insider continued.

News of Bieber and Baldwin’s return to Canada came after he encouraged Beliebers to follow safety guidelines to fight the pandemic.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” Bieber 26, wrote in his caption before urging individuals to practice self-isolation. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the country would be closing its borders to everyone but Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can still slow the spread of this virus,” Trudeau said. “It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe.”

Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire has also tested positive for the virus, though Trudeau has said he has “no symptoms and I am feeling very good.”

“Sophie’s symptoms remain mild, but we are following medical advice and taking every precaution. She will remain in isolation for the time being,” Trudeau said in a press conference. “We are thinking about all the families across the country who’ve received the same diagnosis, but we’re in good hands. We have full confidence in Canada’s health officials and professionals.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus has been identified in all 50 U.S. states, The New York Times reported. More than 100 deaths in America have been linked to COVID-19, with at least 5,881 people confirmed cases of the illness.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU), as of Wednesday morning, 598 cases have been confirmed in Canada, with a total of 8 deaths.