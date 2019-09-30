Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Throwback Photos So Cute You'll Want to Frame Them

Family Ties
Here’s a baby Bieber posing with his mom, future in-laws and future wife, back when he still rocked bangs.
Little Did They Know ...
We doubt Hailey knew she would end up marrying Justin when she posed with him and her dad, Stephen Baldwin, at the N.Y.C. premiere of his 2011 movie, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.
Young Love
Awwww! The singer posted this precious photo of him and Hailey “where it all began,” just days before their 2019 wedding celebration.
It's a Match
It was 2015 when these two were spotted strolling down the street in L.A. in color-coordinated outfits.
Beach Bums
How cute is this adorable snap of the pair enjoying family-and-friends time at the beach in 2015?
By His Side
“She loving the crew,” Justin captioned this 2016 group shot with Hailey posing sweetly right beside him.
2 Hot 2 Handle
The singer and supermodel in-the-making giving their best vacation poses in 2016.
Hair Diaries
That time when Hailey convinced Justin to get cornrows while on vacation in 2016.