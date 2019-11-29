Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Spend Thanksgiving Together in Miami

The Biebers are thankful to have each other.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their second Thanksgiving as husband and wife — this time in Miami!

On Thursday, the couple stepped out to grab smoothies together. Later in the afternoon, they were spotted lounging by the pool.

Baldwin dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband in honor of the holiday.

“thankful for the love of my life,” she captioned a photo of the two from their romantic second wedding in September.

Their celebration comes just under a week after Baldwin celebrated her 23rd birthday, and the Canadian pop star hinted at the idea of expanding their family.

“Happy birthday babes!” Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram alongside two sweet snapshots from the glamorous nuptials.

“You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you [sic] life is so attractive… ps you turn me on in every way,” he continued. “Next season BABIES.”

Last year, as the couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife, Bieber opened up about all of the things he was grateful for in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” he wrote. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how.”

“Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”