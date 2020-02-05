Justin Bieber Calls Marriage to Hailey Baldwin 'Rewarding' Because They 'Share Every Moment'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying married life.

In the fourth episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, the pop star’s docu-series which premiered on YouTube Originals on Jan. 27, the singer, 25, and his wife Baldwin, 23, open up about their marriage.

“Being able to spend my life with someone and know that there’s always that person to go back to and that I get to share every moment with and get to share my life with just makes it so much more rewarding,” Bieber says of his wife. “Just the idea of stability is something that I really never had growing up and it’s something that I’ve always really wanted.”

“I think she loves me being happy and even if the music sucks, she’s so awesome and cares about me so much,” he says. “She just loves the fact that I’m happy doing what I love, even if it was whack.”

Baldwin, who says she supports her husband’s music and cares for his health unconditionally, revealed that she reached out to her parents when he proposed to her and asked them to reel her back in if they thought she was about to make a bad life decision.

“I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea,'” she recalls.

“In my heart I knew that it’s what I wanted to do but I was like, ‘Just tell me right now if you think, ‘Okay, whoa, relax, take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something’ and they were like, ‘Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want so we trust you.’ I was like, ‘All right,'” she adds.

Baldwin was relieved to receive her parents’ approval before she officially said “I do” and even says that Bieber is the first man who she has ever truly been in love with.

“He was the first person I ever had real feelings for,” she says. “When things kind of went South for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, he was going to be somebody that I loved for the rest of my life. No matter what, he was always going to hold a special place in my heart.”

While the two are happy as can be now, Bieber says that the first time they met — which was when they were children more than a decade ago — didn’t quite go so smoothly.

“The first time me and Hailey met, I was on an early morning show and she did not want to be there,” he recalls. “For the most [part], young girls back in the day were like, ‘We want to see Justin Bieber. Tight, let’s go.’”

“She got there, her eyes were closed. She was like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ She didn’t care at all,” he says before footage from their first-ever encounter plays. “I think she grew up and her dad was kind of in the industry. I think she was a little jaded at the time. I’ll blame it on her jadedness,” he says jokingly.

The episode concludes with Baldwin reminding Bieber to take his medication and zipping her husband into his hyperbaric chamber.

Bieber revealed that he has been quietly suffering from Lyme disease earlier this year.

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot privately for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.