"A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness," Justin Bieber said

Justin Bieber Gets Candid with Hailey Baldwin About Depression: 'People Look at It Like a Weakness'

Justin Bieber is opening up about his battle with depression — and how his wife Hailey Baldwin has helped him through it.

In the latest episode of their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the couple had a candid conversation while cooking pasta together in their home about Bieber's struggles with mental health, for which he sought treatment last year.

"When you were struggling a bit with depression the biggest change I saw was two things," said Baldwin, who wed the singer in September 2018 and again a year later. "The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant, which you're no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet."

Said Bieber, 26, "I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I've cut sugar out of, I feel like I'm not depressed."

"Depression is a real thing," the "Yummy" singer continued. "A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness. But until you have it..."

Baldwin, 23, noted that her husband's mental health also improved when he began seeing a therapist. "I think you've learned a big lesson of having that person," she said.

Bieber emphasized how seeking help for mental health is not a weakness, but rather a strength.

"Having help doesn't mean you're weak it just means like, you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual," he said.

Added Baldwin, "And also, you gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership and in a relationship. When you're in a relationship, that person isn't ... it's not up to them to save you, it's not their job to fix you. You gotta want to do that on your own and you gotta wanna constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can keep getting better."

Bieber also expressed his gratefulness to Baldwin for her continuous support amid his struggles.

"I gotta say, when you tell me that you're proud of me it means more than anybody else," he said.

Bieber has long been open about his mental health struggles. In an interview for Vogue‘s March cover with Baldwin in 2019, Bieber shared how he was affected by becoming famous at a young age.

“I started really feeling myself too much. ‘People love me, I’m the s—,’ that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside,” he told the outlet as Baldwin emphasized, “At night inside.”

Baldwin has been a source of support for Bieber over the past few years, and has similarly been vocal about his struggles.

“He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy."

The Biebers on Watch airs on Facebook Watch.