Smiling Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took their engagement bliss out in New York City on Sunday.

During the couple’s latest outing in the Big Apple, Bieber, 24, smiled as he held hands with Baldwin, 21.

The “Let Me Love You” singer wore a green jacket and matching cap, blue shorts, yellow-striped socks, and sandals, while Baldwin opted for jeans and a blue shirt and had her hair pulled back.

Earlier in the weekend, Baldwin left a sweet comment about her husband-to-be on Instagram. After fellow churchgoer Nathan Finochio posted a photograph of Bieber at a Hillsong Church conference at the Barclays Center, Baldwin quipped, “Idk who the boy on the right is but he looks FINE from the back.”

Bieber at the Hillsong Church conference Nathan Finochio/Instagram

Baldwin's Instagram comment Nathan Finochio/Instagram

RELATED: All the Restaurants Where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Dined in New York City

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged on July 7 in the Bahamas and are quickly moving towards the altar. “They don’t want a long engagement and are already planning their wedding,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

The singer and the model have been popping up all over N.Y.C., Miami, and Atlanta in the weeks since their engagement.

“They are spending a lot of time with Hailey’s family in N.Y.C., and everyone is very excited that they are getting married,” the source said of the couple. “Justin still seems extremely happy. He is relaxed and very much enjoying his life. He feels very lucky to be with Hailey. He can’t wait to call her his wife.”

On July 29, after Bieber and Baldwin had lunch at Casa Restaurant in N.Y.C., onlooker Dominique Bastos dished to PEOPLE, “He told his waiter, ‘She’s hot. I did well, huh?’ And Hailey was all smiles.”