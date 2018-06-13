Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Step Out as Source Says He 'Has No Contact' with Selena Gomez

Are they or aren’t they?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin fueled more romance rumors Wednesday morning when they stepped out in New York City. The pair left the pop star’s hotel and made a Starbucks run, waving at the paparazzi.

Bieber sported an oversize Tommy Hilfiger hoodie, Adidas sweats and sneakers for the outing, while Baldwin rocked a white tee under a tan jacket, denim cut-offs and white combat boots, as well as a band on her left ring finger.

A source tells PEOPLE the “What Do You Mean” singer, 24, and the Drop the Mic host, 21, are enjoying spending time together — but are not an item.

“He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” says the source. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.”

Bieber was last linked to on-off flame Selena Gomez, 25. They began to rekindle their relationship in the fall after she broke up with The Weeknd, but they pumped the breaks on their reconciliation in March.

“Justin has no contact with Selena now,” adds the source. “He seems fine with it.”

Another insider says confirms that Bieber and Baldwin have bonded over their faith and shared church parish over the years.

“They’re very close because of Hillsong,” says the source. “She definitely cares about him. They also have a long history together.”

Bieber and Baldwin previously dated before they split in 2016. After calling it quits,“we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin told U.K. newspaper The Times.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she said in the interview. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was.”

Baldwin continued: “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on,” adding, “we’ve moved past that.”

Indeed, the pair have been spotted out and about more frequently as of late.

The pair spent time together in Miami over the weekend. Sunday, they attended a church conference before they hit up the LIV nightclub. Then on Monday, they were photographed toweling off after a swim.

Meanwhile, rumors swirled that Baldwin was dating Shawn Mendes, 19, when they attended the Met Gala together, but the “Nervous” singer told PEOPLE they’re just “friends.”