Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Social Distance Themselves in His Native Canada: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have left Los Angeles for the singer’s native Canada due to the coronavirus.

PEOPLE confirms that the couple took a private jet home Monday as the country decided to close its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“They plan on socially distancing themselves,” a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE. “In Canada, their home is very secluded and they are able to be out in nature still.”

“They plan on staying in Canada until it’s safe for everyone to resume their regular lives,” they continued.

The news of Bieber and Baldwin’s return to Canada comes after he encouraged Beliebers to follow safety guidelines to fight the pandemic.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” Bieber 26, wrote in his caption before urging individuals to practice self-isolation. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

The return to Canada also comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that the country has closed its borders to everyone but Canadian citizens, permanent residents and U.S. citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can still slow the spread of this virus,” Trudeau said. “It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe.”

The news of the border closings come a week after Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire tested positive for the virus.

“Sophie’s symptoms remain mild, but we are following medical advice and taking every precaution. She will remain in isolation for the time being,” Trudeau said in a press conference. “We are thinking about all the families across the country who’ve received the same diagnosis, but we’re in good hands. We have full confidence in Canada’s health officials and professionals.”

As of Tuesday, there are currently 190,140 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

