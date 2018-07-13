Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hop on a Plane as They Show Off Matching Watches: 'Me and Bae'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are flying in style!

The newly engaged couple were spotted preparing to leave the Big Apple behind on Friday, just days after returning to New York City following their romantic trip to the Bahamas, where the 24-year-old singer asked Baldwin, 21, to marry him.

While leaving Baldwin’s apartment in Brooklyn together, the pair were spotted with a large red suitcase.

The model and Drop the Mic host wore a chic and comfortable outfit, pairing some shiny blue track pants with a matching spaghetti strap crop top.

Bieber also sported a casual ensemble, opting for a green polo short with a pair of shorts. In the ultimate nod to comfort, he accessorized his look with a pair of white hotel slippers.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: ‘They Want a Small Ceremony’

Baldwin went on to document their latest getaway as she shared her first Instagram photo with Bieber since their engagement.

In the image, the two lovebirds hide their faces while boarding a private plane together to an unknown destination.

“Mans,” she fittingly captioned the snap, which she has disabled social media users from commenting on.

Bieber also showed off the newest addition to the pair’s accessory collection on his Instagram Story: matching his and her watches!

“Me and bae,” he wrote alongside the luxurious photo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Chose an Engagement Ring That Would Accentuate Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Beautiful’ Hands

Although the pair haven’t even been engaged for a week yet, they’re already working on planning their nuptials.

“As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families,” a source close to Bieber previously told PEOPLE. “They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

While spending time together in New York City this week, Baldwin showed off her massive oval-cut ring (which Bieber picked out because he could “see Hailey’s face in it”) — and the pair also traveled update to visit with Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands on Steamy NYC Dinner Date

Bieber confirmed their engagement on Monday in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez ‘Hasn’t Been Thinking’ About Ex Justin Bieber Amid Surprise Engagement to Hailey Baldwin: Source”

A source previously told PEOPLE how “Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas. “He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know,” the source explained.

Although some fans were initially skeptical about Bieber’s relationship and quick engagement to Baldwin, as they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez, an insider previously told PEOPLE their romance is the real deal.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Allan Bregg/Splash News

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” the insider said. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”