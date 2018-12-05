Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since MORE

Justin Bieber Treats Wife Hailey Baldwin to a Shirtless Piggyback Ride During Photoshoot

People Staff
December 05, 2018 11:36 AM

All aboard!

Justin Bieber got playful with Hailey Baldwin during a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday. The “Sorry” singer stripped off his shirt before giving his runway ready wife a joyous piggyback ride through a park field. Baldwin, 22, was clad in a breezy sundress, while Bieber, 24, donned a simple pair of blue jeans.

After a quick wardrobe change, the happy couple stepped before the cameras once again — Baldwin this time in a black and white polka-dotted bikini and coverup. Biebs, meanwhile, opted for a matching pair of loose-fitting bottoms.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Returns to Runway for First Time Since Marrying Justin Bieber

BACKGRID

Baldwin made her grand return to the fashion runway on Sunday for the first time since secretly marrying Justin Bieber in September.

The model made her Versace debut walking the pre-fall 2019 show alongside Kaia GerberGigi Hadid and Irina Shayk at the American Stock Exchange Building in N.Y.C.

The show, which marks the first time the Italian fashion house has shown a pre-fall collection in the U.S, brought an A-list turnout in the front row, including Kim Kardashian WestKanye WestBlake LivelyBradley CooperTracee Ellis RossLupita Nyong’o and many more.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
BACKGRID

Days before marrying Bieber at a N.Y.C. courthouse, Baldwin told WWD that she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs this New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Bieber also scaled back on his work commitments after tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE in October.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.
Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname.

The pop star also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.

Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
Why Justin Bieber Proposed to Hailey Baldwin: 'He Truly Feels She Is the Love of His Life,' Says Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hop on a Plane as They Show Off Matching Watches: 'Me and Bae'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
Hailey Baldwin Doesn't Plan on Having Kids with Husband Justin Bieber 'Anytime Soon'
Hailey Baldwin Returns to Runway for First Time Since Marrying Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Treats Wife Hailey Baldwin to a Shirtless Piggyback Ride During Photoshoot

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.