Justin Bieber Treats Wife Hailey Baldwin to a Shirtless Piggyback Ride During Photoshoot

Justin Bieber got playful with Hailey Baldwin during a photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday. The “Sorry” singer stripped off his shirt before giving his runway ready wife a joyous piggyback ride through a park field. Baldwin, 22, was clad in a breezy sundress, while Bieber, 24, donned a simple pair of blue jeans.

After a quick wardrobe change, the happy couple stepped before the cameras once again — Baldwin this time in a black and white polka-dotted bikini and coverup. Biebs, meanwhile, opted for a matching pair of loose-fitting bottoms.

Baldwin made her grand return to the fashion runway on Sunday for the first time since secretly marrying Justin Bieber in September.

The model made her Versace debut walking the pre-fall 2019 show alongside Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk at the American Stock Exchange Building in N.Y.C.

The show, which marks the first time the Italian fashion house has shown a pre-fall collection in the U.S, brought an A-list turnout in the front row, including Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong’o and many more.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. BACKGRID

Days before marrying Bieber at a N.Y.C. courthouse, Baldwin told WWD that she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs this New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Bieber also scaled back on his work commitments after tying the knot, a source told PEOPLE in October.

“Justin seems okay. However, he doesn’t seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey,” the insider said. “Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

After keeping mum about their relationship status for a few months following their courthouse wedding, Bieber and Baldwin officially confirmed their marriage in November, with Baldwin changing her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showing off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname.

The pop star also confirmed their marital status the same day, referring to his bride by her new title for the first time publicly. “My wife is awesome,” he captioned a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands.