Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch During Lake Vacation in Idaho as Singer Continues Recovering

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - As long as you love me. Justin and Hailey put on a very sweet loved up display as they lounge on a boat stern during ride on the lake in Couer d’Alene

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are spending some quality time under the sun as he continues his recovery.

On Monday, the "Ghost" singer and the Rhode founder were spotted on a boat in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, relaxing and sharing a smooch.

In another photo, Bieber, 28, and Baldwin Bieber, 25, are smiling on the boat and watching what appears to be their family and friends as they swim in the water.

In the shots, the model is sporting a one-piece cerulean swimsuit while Bieber is shirtless with a pair of black swim trunks and a seashell necklace.

On Monday night, Bieber shared scenic photos from their trip on social media. In the first, he captured what appeared to be a house on a lake with various trees surrounding it. The second was a cropped photo of Baldwin Bieber in her swimsuit as she flexed her signature pearl-colored nails and wedding ring. The last was another landscape photo.

"Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, referring to the model's March ministroke, caused by a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. "They're unbreakable."

On June 10, the Justice singer opened up about his diagnosis and told fans the syndrome has caused facial paralysis in an Instagram video.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said in the clip.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winked his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

He first postponed two New York City concerts before moving the rest of the North American dates and addressed fans who were "frustrated" during the video.

Less than a week after posting the video, Bieber announced the rest of his Justice World Tour's North American dates would be delayed until further notice.

"In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed," read a statement on the official Instagram account for the Justice World Tour.

Meanwhile, during a June 15 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her new skincare line Rhode, Baldwin Bieber said she and her husband are now "closer than ever."

"I think honestly the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you," she said.

During her appearance, she also assured fans that Bieber was on the road to recovery.