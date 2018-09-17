Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married just four days ago, so it’s no wonder the couple is packing on the PDA.

The newlyweds were spotted smooching in a park in London on Monday after the 21-year-old model’s Adidas Originals Falcon at JD fashion show. (Baldwin was recently named the first-ever Style Creator for the two brands.)

In the pics, the couple is locking lips with arms wrapped around each other. The pop star, 24, is wearing a collared shirt, ripped jeans, checked Vans sneakers and a bandana, all in shades of blue. His new wife is sporting her go-to bun and gold hoop earrings along with a denim and green jacket and baggy satin leather pants.

RELATED: Whirlwind Wedding! Justin Bieber Secretly Marries Hailey Baldwin Two Months After Proposal: Sources

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Splash News

The couple was also seen walking around the city, stopping at Joe & the Juice for a juice and Pret a Manger for a coffee.

RELATED: Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Marriage: ‘They Didn’t Want Anyone to Know’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Inside Hailey Baldwin’s London Fashion Week Show Days After Secret Marriage to Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Ceremony: ‘They Didn’t Want Anyone to Know’

Ahead of Adidas at JD fashion show, Baldwin posted lots of behind-the-scenes photos of outfits from the collection, which are very athletic-wear focused. And the Instagram account for UK sports retailer JD Official showed the model taking in the collection from the front row during the runway presentation in a cute and candid video.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted walking hand in hand to a New York City courthouse this past Thursday, and PEOPLE confirmed the next day that they’d legally tied the knot.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Says She Is Not Married ‘Yet’ to Justin Bieber Despite Courthouse Wedding

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the insider said. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin UMV/Star Max/GC Images

After a two-month engagement, “they decided last week to get married,” the source continued. “They made an appointment [at the court] and seem happy about it… They are still planning the wedding and are excited to have a celebration. They are still deciding on a wedding location.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is Applying to Become an American Citizen After Hailey Baldwin Wedding: Report

On Friday, a day after the legal wedding, a source told PEOPLE of the ceremony: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

The “What Do You Mean” singer popped the question to Baldwin in July during their vacation in the Bahamas at a local restaurant. They started dating (again) in May.