Justin Bieber Shares Photos of Wife Hailey Baldwin Lounging in Sexy Underwear: 'Hi Lover'

Justin Bieber only has eyes for wife Hailey Baldwin.

On Monday, the 25-year-old pop star shared a handful of spicy snaps showcasing his wife, 22, lounging around in bed wearing only a white tank top, a blinged out necklace from her husband’s Drew House brand, and a pair of sexy underwear.

In addition to lovingly showing off Baldwin’s hanging out ensemble on Instagram, Bieber made sure to point out that he also made a cameo in the photos.

“That’s my toe,” he wrote in one photo alongside his appendage, which was barely visible at the bottom of the image.

Leaving no doubt as to the extent of his affection, alongside another shot of Baldwin, Bieber wrote, “Hi lover.”

The affectionate posts came just hours after the “Sorry” hitmaker wrote his fans a lengthy note on social media, explaining that music will continue to take a backseat in his life for now, as he continues to make his mental health this No. 1 priority.

“So I read a lot of messages saying that you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that,” he wrote.

Bieber also noted that prioritizing his mental health came from the desire to “sustain” his marriage to Baldwin and live up to the expectations he had created for himself as a future father.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” he continued. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

The post follows a similarly emotional message Bieber shared with fans earlier this month, in which he admitted he’d been “struggling a lot.”

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote.

He continued, “I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber’s transparent message was a “big step” for the star.

“The whole point of counseling and therapy is to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you feel. Once you reach the truth about yourself, you tell other people the truth,” the source said. “So that Instagram post was an important of his recovery.”

Baldwin has also been emphasizing the importance of mental health, telling PEOPLE earlier this month that “it falls to the side a lot.”

“I think there’s a lot of different levels of self-care, like eating right, drinking a lot of water and working out,” the model said. “It’s really good for your mentality. I think your mental health should be number one, and it falls to the side a lot.”

Although mental health struggles have not always been in the spotlight, Baldwin is slowly starting to see a change. “I think there’s more attention on mental health these days, and I see why and I get why. I think you have to know what works for you,” she explained.

Though the couple — who married in a secret courthouse ceremony last fall — has put their wedding plans on indefinite hold while they work through the pop star’s struggles, a Bieber source recently told PEOPLE that the big day will still come at some point in the future.

“They will still have a wedding eventually, but this is not their focus right now,” the source said. “They haven’t sent out any new save the dates. They will wait until Justin feels better and is excited about planning their wedding again.”