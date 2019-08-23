Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will Marry (Again!) in September Religious Ceremony: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to tie the knot again!

A Bieber source confirms to PEOPLE that the pair, who secretly married at a New York courthouse last September just two months after getting engaged, will have a religious ceremony next month in front of their friends and family.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have religious ceremony as well,” the source says.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continues. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the musician, 25, and Baldwin, 22, had sent out their save the dates for the wedding. According to the invitations, the outlet reports, the couple will wed for the second time on Sept. 30 in South Carolina.

The source tells PEOPLE that the wedding party will be held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, explaining that Bieber has previously spent time at the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source says. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”

“Hailey’s wedding planner is working with local vendors to create the most special ceremony and celebration,” the source adds.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple “decided in May that they would get married in September.”

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” the source added. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

Though she hasn’t commented publicly on the details of the upcoming ceremony, in a September 2018 interview with The Cut Baldwin dished on what her perfect wedding would look like.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” the model said. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl.”

Recently, Bieber showered Baldwin with love on Instagram, posting a heartwarming tribute to her and their marriage.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote, sharing eight photos of his wife. “I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”

The couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement last month, which a source told PEOPLE is “such an important date for both of them.”

“Their engagement happened so quickly after they got back together,” the source said at the time. “It was very special for Justin to propose. He was so sure that Hailey is the one.”