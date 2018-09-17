Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Secret Marriage: 'They Didn't Want Anyone to Know'

Even though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a courthouse on Thursday, their actual wedding is still to come.

After the model, 21, and pop star, 24, were spotted walking hand in hand to the building where marriage licenses are issued, PEOPLE confirmed the couple tied the knot, but this is only the beginning of their celebration, a source says.

“They didn’t want anyone but their families to know they got married. This wasn’t a wedding,” the source reveals, adding that the actual party with family and friends seems more important to the newlyweds than the legal act.

“They can’t wait to have a wedding,” the insider says. “But for other reasons, it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married. It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

As for wedding rings to make it official? Not yet, the source tells PEOPLE. “They are not gonna wear wedding rings until after their wedding. It will be in the next few months.”

Baldwin and Bieber may have been quick about the decision, but the planning for the actual party is still ongoing. “They decided last week to get married,” the source shares. “They made an appointment [at the court] and seem happy about it. Some family members knew, but they didn’t tell friends.”

The insider adds, “They are still planning the wedding and are excited to have a celebration. They are still deciding on a wedding location.”

On Friday, a day after the legal wedding, a source told PEOPLE of the ceremony: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

The source also confirmed the couple was still planning on a bigger celebration later on, explaining, “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

The couple was photographed outside the courthouse on the big day by TMZ. The outlet reported the couple appeared to be extremely emotional with Bieber telling Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.”

According to the TMZ, Bieber also told a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”