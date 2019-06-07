Image zoom Justin Bieber / Instagram

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin will have plenty of reason to celebrate come September.

The couple — who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13 of last year — are planning to hold a second, larger wedding around the same time as their first anniversary that month to serve as a “celebration for family and friends,” a source close to Bieber tells PEOPLE.

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source continues. “They are both excited.”

Wedding planning had previously taken a backseat for the couple as Bieber, 25 — who began seeking treatment for depression in February — continued to focus on his mental health. Now, the source says, the singer is “doing well.”

“He keeps getting treatments and working on maintaining a good mental health,” the source adds. “He is producing music but taking things slowly. He is learning how to manage his life better just in general.”

While the time frame of when Bieber — who recently released a collaboration with Ed Sheeran titled “I Don't Care” — plans to put out new music is unclear, one thing is certain: his relationship with Baldwin, 22.

“He is very happy with Hailey,” the source says. “He feels so grateful to have her support every day. He feels beyond blessed that she is his wife.”

A source close to the star previously told PEOPLE that Baldwin was one of the most important factors in his decision to seek treatment.

“He wants to be the best possible husband for Hailey,” the source said. “It’s one thing to have your issues when you’re single, but when you’re married, there’s two people’s happiness at stake. He’s working on himself so that he can be a good partner to her.”

Following Bieber’s decision to seek treatment, an insider previously told PEOPLE he was “feeling very positive” and working hard to uncover “some root issues” through counseling sessions with both spiritual and secular components from pastors and licensed professionals.

“Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter,” said the source.

For her part, Baldwin admitted in the pair’s joint Vogue cover in February that marriage wasn’t all sunshine and roses.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” she said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”