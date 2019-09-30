Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Upcoming Nuptials at Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one step closer to saying “I do” — again!

After landing in South Carolina on Saturday night, Bieber and Baldwin spent Sunday with family members, including his mom and her parents.

The couple held a rehearsal dinner which a source said seemed to be for close family members. At the event, Baldwin, 22, wore a white short off-the-shoulder dress accessorized with a white ribbon in her hair and white ribbon heels while Bieber, 25, kept it classy in a white polo tucked into black slacks paired with boat shoes.

For the rehearsal dinner, the source says the guests arrived at the Moreland Landing venue via speed boats.

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner. They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast,” the insider added.

Later in the evening, several friends also joined the families for bowling at the Boundary on the Montage property.

Just over one year after secretly tying the knot in a New York City courthouse, the couple is hosting a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted boarding a private jet on Saturday evening as they left Los Angeles together and headed to their second wedding destination.

The pop star also posted a photo of the jet on Instagram, which awaited their arrival with a special welcome mat featuring the name of Bieber’s clothing line, Drew House.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Bieber and Baldwin will say “I do” again in Palmetto Bluff, a source recently told PEOPLE.

The location came as a surprise to many, as the singer, who was born and raised in Ontario, Canada, as well as the model, who grew up in New York, don’t seem to have any personal ties to the area.

The location of the Biebers’ ceremony is expected to be the Montage Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community.

Sources in the area told PEOPLE that the entire hotel has been rented out for the duration of the expected event and will be closed to the public.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Ahead of their second wedding, Bieber reflected on just how much has changed for the pair since they first knew each other as teenagers.

In the Instagram photo, which features Bieber with his signature hairstyle, Baldwin smiles as she puts her arm around the “Sorry” singer and holds up a peace sign.

“My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” Bieber captioned the sweet throwback image.

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin justin Bieber/Instagram

An insider close to Bieber recently told PEOPLE that their second ceremony will be very meaningful for them both.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” the insider said. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”

“This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come,” the insider said. “Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.”

The insider added that after the pair tie the knot for a second time, they’ll be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”