Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share PDA-Filled Highlights from Their Road Trip to Utah

The Biebers take Utah!

Over the weekend, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber enjoyed a getaway to Utah, which was documented in three separate posts on Instagram by Baldwin.

"After Hailey returned to LA from Italy, she and Justin left for a second road trip. They drove their RV to Utah and are heading to Oregon next. They loved their first road trip so much that they wanted to do a second one," a source tells PEOPLE.

Among the sweet photos from Baldwin's first post included an image of the happy couple kissing in front of the "Welcome to Utah" sign.

The model, 23, also shared several solo shots of herself dressed in a yellow bikini, which she wore while swimming.

"Went on a road trip pt. 1 💙," she captioned the first post.

Baldwin's second post included just a solo photo of her showing off her bikini body while sunbathing in an orange bathing suit, sunglasses and a large hat.

In her third post, the model and the "Stuck With U" singer, 26, posed together for several cute photos, including one of them kissing in the desert. In another photo, Bieber wore a mask as he sat beside his wife on a porch swing bench.

"Went on a road trip pt. 2 🤍," Baldwin wrote.

Baldwin and Bieber — who wed in September 2018 and again a year later — have recently been giving fans an inside look at their life in their new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

On the show's premiere episode in May, the pair opened up about the best parts of marriage while venturing out to a nearby lake for a boat ride at their Toronto home.

"Definitely is just the companionship that you get out of it. The more you work on it and fight for it to be solid, it takes a lot of work. Wouldn't you say?" said Baldwin.

"Absolutely," Bieber said, as his model wife continued, "We've had to work hard on our relationship. I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other. Obviously, you're my best friend. I think that's the biggest payoff, you get a best friend to do everything with."

During the candid conversation, Bieber also thanked his wife for standing by him throughout his personal struggles over the years.