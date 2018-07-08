From 'Just Friends' to Engaged! A Timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Whirlwind Relationship

After just weeks of packing on the PDA, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged.

On Saturday evening, the singer, 24, and the model, 21, took the next step in their relationship during a romantic dinner in the Bahamas.

While the news may seem like a surprise, the couple has been building their relationship for years.

February 2015: ‘Just Friends’

The pair was photographed leaving New York hotspot Up & Down early one morning in February. Earlier that same day, Baldwin told reporters at the Fendi New York flagship store launch that she was single.

“We’re just friends. I’ve known him for a long time, since I was about 13,” Baldwin told E! at the amfAR New York Gala. “He’s just going through a time in his life where he’s transitioning in a really positive way and he needs good people around him. And I’m trying to be a good friend and be there for him and support him.”

January 2016: Vacationing Together (and Making Out!) in St. Bart’s

The duo took a tropical vacation together with Bieber’s siblings and father Jeremy, but it wasn’t until the pop singer posted a photo of them locking lips at Leonardo DiCaprio’s St. Barts New Years Eve party that it was confirmed that they were really more than just friends.

May 2018: Rekindling Their Relationship After Splitting

The model recently opened up to U.K. newspaper The Times about going their separate ways in 2016.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was,” she explained, adding that after their relationship status changed “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends.”

She added, “We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on” but that “we’ve moved past that.”

Baldwin, whose dad is actor Stephen Baldwin, went on to tell E! News they weren’t “an exclusive couple,” while Bieber told GQ that he didn’t want to “rush into anything.”

June 2018: Spending (Nearly) Every Moment Together

A few weeks later they were seen together again—this time attending a church conference in Miami before heading to LIV nightclub.

MEGA

The next day they were spotted helping one another towel off after a refreshing dip in the water.

RELATED: PEOPLE Explains: What to Know About Justin Bieber’s Church — and Hillsong’s Star Pastor Carl Lentz

MEGA

They then made their way to New York City where they were seen leaving Bieber’s hotel and made a Starbucks run while getting goofy with onlookers.

Splash News

By the following week, there was no question that they were more than just friends. Baldwin and Bieber were seen making out in Brooklyn’s Domino Park in a video obtained by TMZ.

The stars continued their PDA spree in Manhattan later that night, kissing in Rockefeller Park as Baldwin sat on Bieber’s lap.

Days after they were photographed holding hands while out and about in New York City, they were spotted attending a service at Churchome Church in the town of Kirkland, Washington, and later enjoying some time in a hot tub together.

July 2018: Looking Happier Than Ever

The romance continues!

Bieber was seen kissing Baldwin on the forehead back in N.Y.C.

Splash News

The couple then headed out to the Hamptons for the rest of the weekend. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Bieber and Baldwin were seen cuddling in Sag Harbor. “Mood for the rest of the summa,” the model captioned a photo of herself in the water posted Sunday.

RELATED: From a Whirlwind Engagement to Hailey Baldwin to His Status with Selena Gomez: Inside Justin Bieber’s Lady Squad

MATT AGUDO/INSTAR

Back in the city, they were most recently seen walking hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. following a dinner at Nobu.

SplashNews.com

July 7, 2018: Engaged!

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant.

Bieber’s father Jeremy, who wed in Jamaica in February, hinted at the engagement news on Instagram Sunday, writing, “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

And Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette also referenced her son’s engagement on Twitter Sunday, writing, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”