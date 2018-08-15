Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are slowing down their wedding planning to enjoy their engagement.

“The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE of the young loves’ impending nuptials. “They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding.”

The news of their decision to pump the brakes on their plans comes a week after the model, 21, was photographed consoling the pop star, 24, as he cried on a bike path during an outing in N.Y.C.

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while,” the Bieber source says of the pair’s engagement. “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

Adds the Bieber source: “Justin and Hailey are great. They are very happy and having fun together.”

The on-off couple — who previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup — rekindled their relationship this summer, and Bieber proposed to Baldwin in the Bahamas on July 7.

While Bieber and Baldwin’s whirlwind engagement shocked fans — it came just months after he and longtime flame Selena Gomez called off their latest go — sources say their relationship is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” an insider told PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”