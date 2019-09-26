Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin ‘Proud of How Far They’ve Come’ Ahead of Second Wedding: Source

Image zoom Splash News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship is stronger than ever as the pair prepare to wed for the second time.

After secretly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse last September, the two lovebirds are having a second religious ceremony.

“They are both beyond excited to celebrate with friends this weekend,” a Bieber source tells PEOPLE. “They are happy that they are finally having a religious ceremony. It’s very special for them.”

“This past year has really been a test for them. A test on their marriage. They are very proud of how far they have come,” the source says. “Justin is doing much better. He keeps focusing on his music and seems excited about it.”

The source adds that after the pair tie the knot for a second time, they’ll be “taking a break” while they “enjoy a honeymoon.”

Earlier this month, as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, Baldwin, 22, opened up about how much she’d learned in the past year.

Asked whether she still believed that “marriage is hard,” Baldwin told Vogue Australia that she believed all “good relationships” require effort.

“I said that when we had first married,” she explained of her earlier comment.

“I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time,” she said, adding that the process was made more difficult because “a zillion people who had a zillion opinions” were watching them.

These days, things are “easier” for the couple.

“We’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love,” Baldwin shared, adding that the No. 1 lesson she’s learned in the past year is the value of compromise. “If you don’t want to compromise you can’t be in a relationship.”

As the countdown to wedding No. 2 continued, on Wednesday, Baldwin and her pals cut loose at her bachelorette party.

The model shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of herself wearing a strapless dress from Oh Polly, with a matching white handbag and a veil, as she partied with pals.

A source told PEOPLE that Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends were behind the festivities, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the source said. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrate with her friends. She was all smiles.”