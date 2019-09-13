Happy Anniversary, Mr. & Mrs. Bieber: Justin & Hailey's First Year in Photos

September 2018
Days before the couple would secretly marry, they were spotted at New York Fashion Week in September 2018.
The couple married in a civil ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018, in New York City and were spotted in London days later. Hailey had Justin (and coffee) to keep her warm.
The newlyweds have always been big fans of P.D.A.
They snuggled up close as they visited the London Eye on Sept. 18.
October 2018
Did we mention they really love some P.D.A.?
The couple was spotted house-hunting together in L.A.
They’re a totally normal couple running totally normal errands. Here, Hailey accompanied Justin to get a haircut.
November 2018
Justin was all smiles while on a morning coffee run with his wife.
#RelationshipGoalz
Hailey and her hubby celebrated her 22nd birthday (and shared a sweet kiss in the process).
The two were spotted at a Toronto Maple Leafs Game in Justin’s home country of Canada.
December 2018
Couples who match pajamas together, stay together.
Hailey looked totally blissed out while getting a piggy back ride from her husband.
January 2019
New year, same adorable couple.
February 2019
The pair bundled up against the New York City cold in February 2019. Check out Justin’s Louis Vuitton slippers!
First tip for newlywed couples: Stay caffeinated.
March 2019
The couple celebrated Justin’s 25th birthday on March 1 with adorable matching hockey jerseys.
And a little cuddle!
Hailey captioned photos from the party, “25 sure looks good on u lover..”
The Biebers hit Laguna Beach, California, in March 2019.
April 2019
Out and about in West Hollywood.
The Biebers cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs again, this time during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
May 2019
Justin, feeling “studio vibes” with his “studio chicka.”
June 2019
Justin and Hailey were seen leaving church in June 2019. Before the service, Justin’s driver was involved in a fender bender.
Hailey has called church the “common denominator” between herself and her husband.
Looks like Hailey is Justin’s muse! Bieber posted a photo of his wife embracing him as he played the piano — shirtless, may we add — captioned, “studio mode.”
Justin captioned this photo, “These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever#tilthewheelsfalloff”
Is someone chopping onions? Why are we crying?!
July 2019
The husband and wife attended the Zoe Conference together in July 2019.
Attendance seems to be a bit of an annual tradition for the pair: The Christian conference is also where they reconnected in 2018 after their initial split in 2016.
The couple revealed that they have plans to celebrate their marriage this September with a bigger ceremony and reception!
The pair relaxed on a tropical vacation — complete with lemur encounters and lots of quality time together — in August 2019.
September 2019
The pair stepped out for a stroll, Hailey choosing a cherry-patterned mini-dress and Justin in his signature big tee.
Hailey captioned this photo of her and Justin snuggled up during a picnic on the beach, “the most perfect day with my person :)”
One week before their wedding anniversary, the couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand after a hike in California.