Happy Anniversary, Mr. & Mrs. Bieber: Justin & Hailey's First Year in Photos

These two make us belieb in true love
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 13, 2019 08:30 AM

September 2018

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Days before the couple would secretly marry, they were spotted at New York Fashion Week in September 2018. 

September 2018

Splash News

The couple married in a civil ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018, in New York City and were spotted in London days later. Hailey had Justin (and coffee) to keep her warm. 

September 2018

Splash News

The newlyweds have always been big fans of P.D.A. 

September 2018

Neil Mockford/GC Images

They snuggled up close as they visited the London Eye on Sept. 18. 

October 2018

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Did we mention they really love some P.D.A.?

October 2018

Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

The couple was spotted house-hunting together in L.A. 

October 2018

Splash News

They’re a totally normal couple running totally normal errands. Here, Hailey accompanied Justin to get a haircut. 

November 2018

Vasquez-Max Lopes/ BACKGRID

Justin was all smiles while on a morning coffee run with his wife.

November 2018

Justin Bieber/Instagram

#RelationshipGoalz

November 2018

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey and her hubby celebrated her 22nd birthday (and shared a sweet kiss in the process). 

November 2018

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The two were spotted at a Toronto Maple Leafs Game in Justin’s home country of Canada. 

December 2018

BACKGRID

Couples who match pajamas together, stay together. 

December 2018

BACKGRID

Hailey looked totally blissed out while getting a piggy back ride from her husband. 

January 2019

BACKGRID

New year, same adorable couple. 

February 2019

Splash News

The pair bundled up against the New York City cold in February 2019. Check out Justin’s Louis Vuitton slippers!

February 2019

Gotham/GC Images

First tip for newlywed couples: Stay caffeinated. 

March 2019

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The couple celebrated Justin’s 25th birthday on March 1 with adorable matching hockey jerseys. 

March 2019

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

And a little cuddle! 

March 2019

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Hailey captioned photos from the party, “25 sure looks good on u lover..”

March 2019

BACKGRID

The Biebers hit Laguna Beach, California, in March 2019.

April 2019

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Out and about in West Hollywood. 

April 2019

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Biebers cheered for the Toronto Maple Leafs again, this time during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

May 2019

Justin Bieber / Instagram

Justin, feeling “studio vibes” with his “studio chicka.”

June 2019

Backgrid

Justin and Hailey were seen leaving church in June 2019. Before the service, Justin’s driver was involved in a fender bender. 

Hailey has called church the “common denominator” between herself and her husband. 

June 2019

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Looks like Hailey is Justin’s muse! Bieber posted a photo of his wife embracing him as he played the piano — shirtless, may we add — captioned, “studio mode.” 

June 2019

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin captioned this photo, “These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever#tilthewheelsfalloff” 

Is someone chopping onions? Why are we crying?!

July 2019

Justin Bieber/Instagram

The husband and wife attended the Zoe Conference together in July 2019.

Attendance seems to be a bit of an annual tradition for the pair: The Christian conference is also where they reconnected in 2018 after their initial split in 2016

August 2019

Lastarpix/BACKGRID

The couple revealed that they have plans to celebrate their marriage this September with a bigger ceremony and reception! 

August 2019

Justin Bieber Instagram

The pair relaxed on a tropical vacation — complete with lemur encounters and lots of quality time together — in August 2019. 

September 2019

BROADIMAGE/SHUTTERSTOCK

The pair stepped out for a stroll, Hailey choosing a cherry-patterned mini-dress and Justin in his signature big tee. 

September 2019

Hailey Baldwin Bieber/Instagram

Hailey captioned this photo of her and Justin snuggled up during a picnic on the beach, “the most perfect day with my person :)”

September 2019

London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

One week before their wedding anniversary, the couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand after a hike in California. 

